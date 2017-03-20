FBI Probing Possible Links Between Russia And Trump Associates

FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that the bureau is investigating possible links and coordination between Russia and associates of President Trump as part of a broader probe of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

NPR’s Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti with more on the congressional hearing, and Comey’s testimony.

With reporting from The Associated Press.

