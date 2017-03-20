Bringing The World Home To You

FBI Probing Possible Links Between Russia And Trump Associates

Published March 20, 2017 at 2:06 PM EDT

FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that the bureau is investigating possible links and coordination between Russia and associates of President Trump as part of a broader probe of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

NPR’s Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti with more on the congressional hearing, and Comey’s testimony.

With reporting from The Associated Press.

