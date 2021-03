In this final round, every answer is a two-word phrase where the first word ends in "I-N-G" and the second word sounds like the first word, with the last G removed. But don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems! For example, the answer to "Brushing dirt off of the actor Hoffman" is "Dusting Dustin."

Heard on Judy Gold: Very Special Episodes

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.