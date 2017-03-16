Bringing The World Home To You

Someone Made A Coconut Cannon (Really)

Published March 16, 2017 at 5:44 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man walking his dog in Berlin was nearly whapped by a flying coconut, which smashed against a nearby lamppost. Police soon discovered a coconut cannon, which uses compressed air. Its creator planned to use it as part of an art project in Antarctica.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Obviously.

INSKEEP: Yeah. He said he was just testing it.

MARTIN: As one does.

INSKEEP: Of course you try out your coconut canon before shipping it to the South Pole. But for some reason, police confiscated it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

