Looking For A Job? Afraid Of Snakes? Florida Needs Python Hunters

Published March 14, 2017 at 7:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with an opportunity for python hunters. South Florida officials tell The Tampa Bay Times they are hiring 25 people to kill the snakes in the Everglades. The job pays just over eight bucks an hour plus a bonus. If you kill a python, you are paid by the foot. The state web page with frequently asked questions says you must have a clean record, no wildlife-related offenses.

Can you use a firearm? Yes. Can you bring in the pythons live? No. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

