When Juveniles Are Held In Adult Jails

Every day in the United States there are approximately 20,000 juveniles held in detention facilities. The average length of stay is about 20 days. That may not seem like much, but research shows even a short time behind bars can have a major impact on a young person’s life.

Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports from Arizona, where juveniles are often held in an adult jail for months — and sometimes years — while they await a trial.

