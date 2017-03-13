Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

When Juveniles Are Held In Adult Jails

Published March 13, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT
Dallas Wyatt was held in an adult jail as a juvenile because of the serious nature of the charges against him. (Jimmy Jenkins/KJZZ)
Dallas Wyatt was held in an adult jail as a juvenile because of the serious nature of the charges against him. (Jimmy Jenkins/KJZZ)

Every day in the United States there are approximately 20,000 juveniles held in detention facilities. The average length of stay is about 20 days. That may not seem like much, but research shows even a short time behind bars can have a major impact on a young person’s life.

Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports from Arizona, where juveniles are often held in an adult jail for months — and sometimes years — while they await a trial.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.