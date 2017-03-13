Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Benedictine Monk Saves Ancient Manuscripts, Most Recently From ISIS

Published March 13, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT

Father Columba Stewart (@ColumbaStewart) has spent more than a decade traveling to some of the world’s most dangerous regions — Iraq, Syria, the Balkans — to find and preserve manuscripts, many of them centuries old. And now, with the rise of ISIS, his work has become more urgent than ever.

The 59-year-old Benedictine monk has so far helped locals photograph an estimated 140,000 manuscripts, over 50 million handwritten pages. He’s director of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library (@visitHMML) at Saint John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss his work.

Links To Manuscripts

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A page from the 15th century sole complete copy of the 12th century World Chronicle by Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Michael the Great describing the arrival of the Third Crusade in 1189. (Courtesy Columba Stewart)
/
/
A page from the 15th century sole complete copy of the 12th century World Chronicle by Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Michael the Great describing the arrival of the Third Crusade in 1189. (Courtesy Columba Stewart)