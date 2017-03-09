Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pope Francis Asks Followers To Check Their Bibles As Often As Their Phones

Published March 9, 2017 at 5:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pope Francis knows his audience. He's addressing a world where millions of people are obsessively checking phones for news articles, text messages, emails. Now the pope has made a suggestion. In St. Peter's Square, he urged people to open the Bible as often as they check their phones.

We do not know how many people in the crowd missed that remark while checking Twitter. But if they were, they might've been reading the pope, who regularly tweets. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories