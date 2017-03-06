Bringing The World Home To You

Clydesdales Deliver Beer To Contest Winner Who Gave It Up For Lent

Published March 6, 2017 at 5:44 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It is the Easter season. And many Christians give something up for Lent. Leandra Ruiz of Texas decided to quit beer. Then, in a cruel twist of fate, Ruiz found out she won a contest. And the prize? A whole lot of beer delivered to her doorstep by the Budweiser Clydesdales. All was not lost. Ruiz got to go with Clydesdales on a ride around the block. And she'll get to sample her prize soon enough because as we all know, nothing says Easter brunch like an ice cold Bud. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
