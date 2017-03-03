Bringing The World Home To You

Why Do Nintendo Switch Game Cartridges Have A Bad Taste?

Published March 3, 2017 at 6:48 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. People playing video games on the Nintendo Switch console wanted answers. For some reason, the game cartridges have this awful flavor. Players have posted their taste tests online.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Oh, God. It's so awful.

GREENE: So Nintendo 'fessed up. The company did use a bitter chemical on the small cartridges to discourage people, presumably small children, from swallowing them, which still doesn't explain why adults are tasting their video games. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

