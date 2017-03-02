Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Read This Before Commenting

Published March 2, 2017 at 6:35 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ever wonder if people actually read an article online before commenting? The Norwegian public broadcaster NRK wondered that, so it started testing readers. Would-be commenters now must pass a quiz before they're allowed to add their thoughts below a story, which is making for more civil discussions.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You know, Steve, I have a lot of thoughts about that news.

INSKEEP: Oh, that's interesting. I bet you do have interesting thoughts, and I'd be happy to hear them after you answer a few questions. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories