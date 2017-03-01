Bringing The World Home To You

Spicer Shoots Back At Politico, Trump's Speech Gets High Marks

Published March 1, 2017 at 12:52 PM EST

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt published an article on Sunday that detailed how White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was checking his staffers’ phones to find out who was leaking information to the press. According to The Washington Post, Spicer tried to get back at Isenstadt by spreading a rumor that the reporter had laughed at the death of a Navy SEAL.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about Spicer’s evolving relationship with the media, and reaction Wednesday to President Trump’s address to Congress.

