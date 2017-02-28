Sign Spinners Gathered In Las Vegas To Honor The Best

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is a tough job serving as a sign-spinner. You stand by the highway twirling a sign that promotes an event or a store. The best attended the world sign-spinning championship in Vegas last week. Some twirled signs while removing jackets or doing a handstand. One sign spinner says this has become a 12-year career. Another calls it an expression of how I feel. And David, stop twirling that microphone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.