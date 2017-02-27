Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Boston Red Sox Players Were Very Busy Last Week

Published February 27, 2017 at 8:39 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Boston Red Sox players had a busy week last week. The players had to test a lot of new equipment so they'd be ready for next season - napping equipment, that is. The baseball players tested mattresses, chose the perfect pillows, blankets and sheets, all to improve their dingy sleep room, a small room at Fenway Park where players and coaches can catch some ZZZ before a game. Consider this my formal request for high-tech napping facilities here at NPR West. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories