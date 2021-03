Warm water off the West Coast has upset the balance of Northern California’s marine ecosystem. The ocean’s kelp forests from the Bay Area to Oregon have shrunk by more than 90 percent since 2008.

Eli Wirtschafter (@RadioEli) of Here & Now contributor KQED says the crisis has led to a surprising alliance between fishermen and regulators.

