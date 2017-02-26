NPR News Nuggets: A Plea To Texans, Eat Your Veggies & Chris Christie's Next Move

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week'sMorning Edition.

C'mon, Texans.

The Texas Legislature never disappoints — especially when it comes to serious Texan matters, like our flag. We have a lot, and I mean a lot, of pride behind that tricolor flag emblazoned with our lone star, and sometimes we just get a little carried away. Case in point: emojis. Adding all the countries' flag was an excellent move, but Texans just wish that Texas was still a country. It's not, but the flag of Chile does bare some resemblance to that of the Lone Star State and a lot of people are using it in their texts and tweets. As Morning Editionhost Rachel Martin said on Tuesday, Texas State Rep. Tom Oliverson wants to pass a resolution saying the Chilean flag is "nice, but not a stand-in when texting or tweeting." Honestly, I agree. So here are some alternatives, the longhorn, the Hook 'em hand sign, the cactus, the taco or even the football. Texas Independence Day is March 2. I'm begging you, please don't use the Chilean flag for Texas.

Meat may turnip at this veggie festival

Joel Saget / AFP/Getty Images / An environmental group is holding a vegetarian festival on Earth Day. But members of the German city's council want the group to serve local meat at the event. Lettuce discuss.

In Germany, you apparently can't have your veggies and eat them, too — unless they come with a side of meat. That's at least what some members of one town's city council are saying. As Morning Editionhost David Greene said on Thursday, an environmental group planned a festival in April and made it all vegetarian, which is a bit counter to the German culture. So despite the focus of the this festival on Earth Day being veggie-centric, the members want the region's famous pork sausage sold as well. One politician who supports the festival did admit that the veggie them was a bit of a kick in the guts. Basically, there was a point. They council members missed it.

What comes next for Chris Christie?

As Obama's time in the White House drew closer to the end there was a lot of speculation as to what he would do next. Spotify even posted a job for a "president of playlists" that seemed to match up with the former president's experience. Well, Obama didn't take that job — at least not that we know of — but now another politician is looking for his next step. As Morning Editionhost Steve Inskeep said on Friday New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie leaves office at the end of the year, and so far he doesn't have a new gig lined up. Christie missed out on being vice president, wasn't named to President Donald Trump's cabinet, and he won't be participating in a talk show on radio station WFAN. So we'll just have to wait and see.

