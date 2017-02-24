Bringing The World Home To You

Liz Coleman: How Do We Teach College Students To Ask Big Questions?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published February 24, 2017 at 8:57 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Spirit Of Inquiry.

About Liz Coleman's TED Talk

Former Bennington College President Liz Coleman believes higher education is overly-specialized & complacent. She says we need to encourage students to ask bigger questions & take more risks.

About Liz Coleman

Liz Coleman was president of Bennington College from 1987 to 2013. During her time there, she ended the tenure system and dismantled academic silos. Coleman believes that education should emphasize cross-disciplinary, hands-on learning.

