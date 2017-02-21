Host Alex Trebek Raps 'Jeopardy!' Category

(SOUNDBITE OF MERV GRIFFIN'S "THINK!")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I hope you were watching "Jeopardy!" last night. The category was Let's Rap, Kids. Contestants made a choice. Host Alex Trebek rapped the answer.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

ALEX TREBEK: (Reading) Panda, panda, panda, panda, panda, panda, panda.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PANDA")

DESIIGNER: (Rapping) Panda, panda, panda - I got broads in Atlanta.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

TREBEK: (Reading) They mad they ain't famous. They mad they still nameless. But we still hood famous.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMOUS")

KANYE WEST: (Singing) But we still hood famous.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

TREBEK: (Reading) Yeah, we still hood famous.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMOUS")

WEST: (Singing) Yeah, we still hood famous.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

TREBEK: I was just getting into this rap thing.

(LAUGHTER)

TREBEK: I'm not too good at it, but I was getting into it.

GREENE: Alex, you're still cool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.