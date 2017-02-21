Bringing The World Home To You

DHS Releases Guidance On Immigration Executive Orders

Published February 21, 2017 at 12:11 PM EST

The Department of Homeland Security has released guidance for implementing President Trump's executive orders on border security and immigration enforcement.

On Tuesday morning, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly unveiled new policies aimed at detaining and deporting more immigrants in the country illegally.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with NPR national desk correspondent Joel Rose (@NPRJoel) for the latest.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.