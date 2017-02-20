Bringing The World Home To You

Report: Trump Associates Negotiate Peace Plan For Ukraine

Published February 20, 2017 at 12:52 PM EST
President Donald Trump leaves Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 26, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
New York Times reporter Scott Shane (@ScottShaneNYT) joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt to discuss the front-page story that Shane co-wrote, about how President Trump’s personal lawyer and a Russian-American business associate negotiated a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine that they hoped would end U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The deal comes amid several investigations of Trump’s pre-election links to Russia.

