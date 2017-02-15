Bringing The World Home To You

Melania Trump To Keep Michelle Obama's Garden

Published February 15, 2017 at 6:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with bipartisan agreement on Michelle Obama's garden. She planted it at the White House, part of a campaign to encourage kids to eat vegetables. Many Republicans cast the effort as Big Brother telling them what to eat, and some mocked the garden. But now Republicans have recaptured the White House. And first lady Melania Trump has decided she will keep the garden. The administration may want to tear out some things in Washington by the roots but not the plants. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
