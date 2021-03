First responders in Louisville, Kentucky, received 52 overdose emergency calls in a 32-hour span last week. It’s the highest rate of overdose calls so far this year in a state that has one of the highest overdose death rates in the country.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Dr. Robert Couch, the emergency department medical director at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

