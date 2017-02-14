Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Cattle Ranchers Size Up Trump's Beef With NAFTA

Published February 14, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST
A California rancher delivers hay to feed his herd of beef cattle at a ranch on the outskirts of Delano, in California's Central Valley, in February 2014. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
A California rancher delivers hay to feed his herd of beef cattle at a ranch on the outskirts of Delano, in California's Central Valley, in February 2014. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump campaigned on a promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he called “unfair” to the United States. At a joint press conference Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, Trump said his administration would only be “tweaking” NAFTA.

Businesses across the continent are watching the issue closely, including American ranchers who have seen beef exports to Mexico balloon since the 1994 trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Kevin Kester, a fifth-generation California rancher and incoming president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, about how the new administration’s trade policies could impact his industry.

