In Colorado, Teaching 'The Sixth Extinction'

Published February 10, 2017 at 1:40 PM EST

In an English class in the Jefferson County Open School in Lakewood, Colorado, students are studying one of the biggest issues on the planet. An interdisciplinary approach lets students learn about climate change, rapid population growth and the sudden and dramatic extinction of thousands of species through the non-fiction book “The Sixth Extinction.”

Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio talked with the teenagers about how they’re grappling with the complex issues.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.