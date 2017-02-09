A Siberian Village Went From No Church To Snow Church

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with the story of a Russian man who saw a need and filled it. His village in Siberia didn't have a church, so Alexander Batyokhtin spent two months building a church entirely out of snow. He worked on it every day, even when it was 20 degrees below zero outside. It's big enough for at least a couple people to duck in for a few quiet moments of reflection. The church will vanish when spring comes, but one city official says no matter, it means a lot to our hearts and souls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.