DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary As Pence Breaks Tie

Published February 7, 2017 at 12:06 PM EST

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed school choice advocate Betsy DeVos as Education secretary by the narrowest of margins, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie in a historic vote.

Two Republicans joined Democrats in the unsuccessful effort to derail the nomination of the wealthy Republican donor. The Senate historian said Pence’s vote was the first by a vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the vote, and where Republicans stand in their push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

With reporting from The Associated Press

