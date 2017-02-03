Good Samaritan Unwittingly Is Enlisted To Be Getaway Driver

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Pennsylvania man learned that no good deed goes unpunished. Greg Kreiser met a man in Lancaster County, in a tavern, who'd had too much to drink. He offered a ride home, and the man persuaded him to stop at a bank along the way. Kreiser waited patiently outside with no idea, he says, that the man was inside robbing the bank. Only later did the unwitting Good Samaritan getaway driver learn the truth and now says he may have been a bit too trusting. It's MORNING EDITION.