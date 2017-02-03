Fowl Musician Doesn't Need Chicken Fingers To Play Keyboard

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this beautiful anthem brought to you by...

GREENE: ...A chicken. Yes, that is Jokgu the chicken using her beak to tap out "America The Beautiful." Her owner, Shannon Meyers, says it took about two weeks for Jokgu to learn this. She especially likes the symbolism of a Chinese-breed chicken with a Korean name rocking out to an American anthem. And for more of Jokgu's work, you can check out her band, The Flockstars. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Good girl, Jokgu.