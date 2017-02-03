Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fowl Musician Doesn't Need Chicken Fingers To Play Keyboard

Published February 3, 2017 at 6:54 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this beautiful anthem brought to you by...

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

GREENE: ...A chicken. Yes, that is Jokgu the chicken using her beak to tap out "America The Beautiful." Her owner, Shannon Meyers, says it took about two weeks for Jokgu to learn this. She especially likes the symbolism of a Chinese-breed chicken with a Korean name rocking out to an American anthem. And for more of Jokgu's work, you can check out her band, The Flockstars. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Good girl, Jokgu. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories