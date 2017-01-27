Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

If You Run Out Of Money At The Casino, Don't Do This

Published January 27, 2017 at 5:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Not in any way speaking from personal experience - but you know those moments at the casino when you're at the table, you know you should go home and instead you hit the ATM? Well, Kerry Johnson of Charleston, W.V., did not hit the ATM. He got up from the blackjack table, put a chip down to hold his spot, drove to a bank and robbed it. Took 5,000 bucks back to the casino, and he lost. As luck would have it, he is now facing up to 18 years in prison. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories