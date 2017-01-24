Bringing The World Home To You

Trump Meets With Automakers, Signs Executive Orders On Pipeline Construction

Published January 24, 2017 at 1:06 PM EST
President Donald Trump tosses his folder on the table before the start of a meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
President Donald Trump tosses his folder on the table before the start of a meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

At the White House this morning, President Donald Trump told the heads of American auto companies that he wants long-term job creation and “real regulations” that make it easy for companies to do business.

Additionally, Trump has signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Trump also said Tuesday morning he’ll announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy next week.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest news in politics.

With reporting from The Associated Press

