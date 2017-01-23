Bringing The World Home To You

It's Getting Harder To Sort Out Truth From Fiction

Published January 23, 2017 at 6:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin bringing you the most important story you're ever going to hear. OK, you can hear that hyperbole a mile away. But sometimes, it can be more complicated to sort out the truth from fiction these days, which is why the University of Washington is considering a new class offering with a provocative name, calling b.s. Dr. Jevin West says it's about teaching better critical thinking skills - identifying b.s., sifting through b.s. and being able to respond to b.s. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
