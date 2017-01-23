Bringing The World Home To You

Colorado Mayor Gets Ejected From Local College Basketball Game

Published January 23, 2017 at 6:51 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

When you're a mayor, you're allowed to root for the local college basketball team, you do not have authority to step on the court. Mayor Tom Norton of Greeley, Colo. had a courtside seat at the University of Northern Colorado. The Greeley Tribune reports he walked on the floor to protest a referee's call and was ejected. The mayor insists he was not really on the court. He was later let back in the arena and watched the game from several rows up.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

