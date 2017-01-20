Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Spilled Skittles Turn Wisconsin Road Red

Published January 20, 2017 at 6:13 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about what could be in your hamburger. It starts in Wisconsin, where a whole bunch of red Skittles were found on a road. Officials figured out that the candies fell out of a truck that was taking them to be used in cattle feed. One farmer said it's a good way to give cows, quote, "cheap carbs." The sheriff's department posted the story on its Facebook page. One commenter called it absolutely gross. Another said - hey, strawberry Skittles equals strawberry milk, right? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories