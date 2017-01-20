Music Rings Through Washington, D.C, During Inauguration Celebrations

(SOUNDBITE OF U.S. MARINE BAND PERFORMANCE)

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Despite all the stories about musicians opting not to perform at the inauguration, Washington D.C. has been full of music these past few days. At today's Swearing-In Ceremony, the U.S. Marine Band played. That's them right now.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

A bit later, the Missouri State University Chorale performed. The chairman of the Inaugural Committee, Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, said it was easy to find them, as they perform only about two blocks from his home.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF "NOW WE BELONG")

MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY CHORALE: (Singing) Keep faith. Keep watch. Take heart. Take courage. Take heart. Take courage. Guard mind. Guard spirit. Feed love. Feed longing...

MCEVERS: Some familiar voices made a repeat appearance. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performed for the seventh time at a presidential inauguration.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF "AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL")

MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR: America, America, God shed his grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea...

SIEGEL: And finally, TV talent show star Jackie Evancho performed the national anthem. After a rocky start, she finished big.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF "THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER")

JACKIE EVANCHO: (Singing) For the land of the free and the home of the brave.

(APPLAUSE)

MCEVERS: Things were more lively at yesterday's Welcome Celebration featuring Sam Moore - one half of the classic R&B group Sam and Dave - also rock group Three Doors Down, YouTube sensations The Piano Guys and country star Toby Keith.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF "AMERICAN SOLDIER")

TOBY KEITH: (Singing) Freedom don't come free. I'm an American soldier, an American...

SIEGEL: And it continues tonight at the Inaugural Balls with the likes of Blues Traveler, Rascal Flatts and many others keeping the music playing until well into the night.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF "AMERICAN SOLDIER")

KEITH: (Singing) I will always do what's right. I'm out here on your front lines. Sleep in peace tonight, American soldier. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.