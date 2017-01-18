Bringing The World Home To You

Patriots' Coach Focuses On Upcoming Playoff Game, Not 'SnapFace'

Published January 18, 2017 at 6:51 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with social media follies. We've told you the Pittsburgh Steelers coach was caught on Facebook Live insulting the New England Patriots. Patriots coach Bill Belichick responded. He said he missed the insult because, quote, "I'm not on Snapface (ph)."

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Snapface?

INSKEEP: Apparently conflating Facebook and Snapchat. He also said he's not on Instantchat (ph).

MARTIN: Instantchat is not a thing.

INSKEEP: He's said in the past he doesn't Twitter, Myface (ph) or Yearbook.

MARTIN: OK, well, there are yearbooks.

INSKEEP: It's All Things Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

