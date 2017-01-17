Bringing The World Home To You

When A Maternity Ward Isn't Close, You Have To Plan Ahead

Published January 17, 2017 at 7:01 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a case of do-it-yourself health care. People in a Swedish town responded to news that the only maternity ward was closing. The nearest one still operating is more than 60 miles away - quite a journey with a mom in labor. So two midwives are offering a training course on delivering a baby in a vehicle. People need to be ready for an emergency stop. Think of the courses - what to expect when you're expecting to give birth on the road. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
