The Rewards Of House Cleaning: Finding A Winning Lottery Ticket

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. All that unexpected snow in Oregon has made one man rich. Joemel Panisa was snowed in and killing time by cleaning out his home office when he happened upon an envelope. He opened it and found a lottery ticket he bought almost a year ago and then totally had forgotten about. He remembered reports of an unclaimed ticket, quickly checked the numbers and, I'm guessing, then made some very quick phone calls to claim his million-dollar prize just eight days before it expired. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.