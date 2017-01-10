Texas Governor Gives Culturally Offensive Gift To Taiwan's President

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. It's common practice to give a gift to a visiting dignitary. So when the president of Taiwan went to Texas, the governor Greg Abbott presented her with a clock with the Texas seal on it. So nice, right? Alas, clocks are a taboo gift in many parts of Asia because in Chinese the phrase for giving a clock sounds the same as the phrase used to say goodbye to the deceased. Foreign policy editor James Palmer put it best - it's basically the equivalent of Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.