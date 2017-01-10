Bringing The World Home To You

Snowplow Driver Gets Pregnant Mom To The Hospital In Time

Published January 10, 2017 at 6:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tip of a hat to a passing driver. It should be a winter hat since this story takes place in the snow last weekend.

Stephanie and Hugh Dawson were racing to the hospital in Chesapeake, VA. She was in labor when the truck broke down. Hugh tried to flag down the next vehicle to come along, which turned out to be a snowplow. The driver delivered the couple to the hospital where doctors delivered the baby just 15 minutes after the couple arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

