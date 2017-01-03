Bringing The World Home To You

Motorist Amped Up On Caffeine Is Pulled Over By Authorities

Published January 3, 2017 at 6:23 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and I'm not going to lie. I drink a ton of coffee in the morning before I drive to work. It makes me feel safer on the roads because I'm more awake, right? But in northern California, Joseph Schwab was pulled over after authorities saw him weaving in and out of traffic. Officials said his pupils were dilated. He seemed amped up. But when they did a blood test, the only thing that came up was caffeine, and drunk driving charges were dropped. So fine, make mine a decaf, please. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
