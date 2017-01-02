Bringing The World Home To You

Small-Batch Craft Soda Comes Of Age In New Hampshire

Published January 2, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST
Bottles of Squamscot Soda get a label inside the company's factory in Newfields, N.H. (Todd Bookman/NHPR)
If you are looking for a new taste sensation for the New Year: consider a small-batch soft drink from Squamscot Beverages. It’s a New Hampshire-based, family-owned New Hampshire company that’s been selling old-time sodas for generations.

As Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports, Squamscot Beverages’ seasonal variety, “Mistletoe Mist,” pairs nicely with just about everything.

