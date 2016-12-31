Fresh Air Weekend: Our Critics Pick The Best Film, TV, Music And Books Of 2016

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'An Excellent Year' For Film, Critic David Edelstein Shares His 12 Favorites: Edelstein estimates that he saw 400 films in 2016 — more than enough to fill "a couple of 10-best lists." He talks about a dozen of them with Fresh Air's Terry Gross.

'A Lot Going On': Critic David Bianculli Picks The Best TV Of 2016:Fresh Air's TV critic says that mini-series and anthology shows are expanding the types of stories that can be told on the small screen — and the benefits to the viewers "are huge."

A Critic's Year-End 'Ghost File': Books, Movies And TV Shows He Didn't Review:Every year, Fresh Air critic John Powers is haunted by all the terrific things he didn't get a chance to talk about on air. As 2016 winds down, he "un-haunts" himself with these six recommendations.

Ken Tucker's Top 10 Favorite Albums Of 2016:Fresh Air's rock critic presents his playlist for 2016. It includes big pop stars, beloved cult stars and a couple of not-yet-stars.

Remembering The Jazz Greats Who Died In 2016:Critic Kevin Whitehead remembers the jazz notables who died this year, including vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, singer/pianist Mose Allison, pianist Paul Bley and trumpeter Paul Smoker.

