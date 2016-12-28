Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Contractor Sues Virginia Couple Over Squirrel Attack

Published December 28, 2016 at 6:33 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What defines pet ownership, really? If you feed a stray cat, is it yours? What if you give a neighborhood squirrel a name? Does that mean he's your pet? Well, a contractor is suing a couple in Virginia because he claims their pet squirrel attacked him, and he wants $90,000 to deal with his scratched up hands and leg. The couple, Deborah and Paul Desjardin, say they never had a pet squirrel, but the animal in question did live in their neighborhood. No word on if they had named him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories