BBC’s Gambaccini Remembers His Friend, George Michael
The BBC’s Paul Gambaccini speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about his friend, singer George Michael, who died on Sunday at the age of 53.
Michael rose to fame as a member of the duo Wham! in the early ’80s, and debuted solo with the album “Faith” in 1987. He sold over 100 million records worldwide.
Music From The Segment
- George Michael, “Faith”
- George Michael, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” performed by Wham!
- George Michael, “Jesus to a Child”
