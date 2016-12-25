One Letter, Two Words Make Up This Week's Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: The theme of today's puzzle is giving. I'm going to give you two words. You give each of them a letter — the same letter for each word — in order to complete a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. CAT AIDE --> Cast aside

1. SINGE FIE

2. TOPICAL BID

3. RAFT BOAR

4. DIVE THOUGH

5. PONE BOOT

6. HEATH CUB

7. RABBI RAIL

8. BACK BET

9. SEED BUM

10. FOOD PAIN

11. SHOT SHIFT

12. TRIPE PAY

13. SPRY PINT

14. THIN TAN

15. HOSE ACING

16. LOG RAGE

17. FIST STING

18. LIE RAT

Last week's challenge: A very elegant challenge this week, which comes from listener Janet McDonald of Baton Rouge, La. Take the initials and last names of two opposing historical figures. Add a C and mix all the letters together. You'll get the title and last name of another historical figure from approximately the same era. Who are these people?

Challenge answer: U.S. Grant + R.E. Lee + C = General Custer

Puzzle winner: Margo Huffman of Corvallis, Ore.

Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of three words used in golf. Say them out loud one after the other. They'll sound like a group that was in the news in 2016. What group is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m., Eastern.

