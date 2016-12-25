Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

One Letter, Two Words Make Up This Week's Sunday Puzzle

By Will Shortz
Published December 25, 2016 at 8:48 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle.
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: The theme of today's puzzle is giving. I'm going to give you two words. You give each of them a letter — the same letter for each word — in order to complete a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. CAT AIDE --> Cast aside
1. SINGE FIE
2. TOPICAL BID
3. RAFT BOAR
4. DIVE THOUGH
5. PONE BOOT
6. HEATH CUB
7. RABBI RAIL
8. BACK BET
9. SEED BUM
10. FOOD PAIN
11. SHOT SHIFT
12. TRIPE PAY
13. SPRY PINT
14. THIN TAN
15. HOSE ACING
16. LOG RAGE
17. FIST STING
18. LIE RAT

Last week's challenge: A very elegant challenge this week, which comes from listener Janet McDonald of Baton Rouge, La. Take the initials and last names of two opposing historical figures. Add a C and mix all the letters together. You'll get the title and last name of another historical figure from approximately the same era. Who are these people?

Challenge answer: U.S. Grant + R.E. Lee + C = General Custer

Puzzle winner: Margo Huffman of Corvallis, Ore.

Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of three words used in golf. Say them out loud one after the other. They'll sound like a group that was in the news in 2016. What group is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m., Eastern.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz
More Stories