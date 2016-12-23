Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Donald Trump Will Hitch A Ride With D.C. Metro Users After All

Published December 23, 2016 at 6:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Washington, D.C., did not vote for Donald Trump. It heavily favored Hillary Clinton. But D.C. commuters can travel with Trump. Metro, the subway system, created fare cards with President Obama's picture when he was inaugurated. This time around, the cards do not feature Trump's image. Metro says he didn't respond to a request for a photo. But after a protest, Metro says riders will be able to obtain a Trump sleeve to hold the card, which does have his image. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories