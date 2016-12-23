Bringing The World Home To You

Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Settle With U.S. Government

Published December 23, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST

Eight years after the financial collapse that sparked the Great Recession, two more major banks have reached a settlement with U.S. authorities for their role in creating and selling toxic debt.

Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg Gadfly, speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the current state of the settlements with Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, and what’s left to be done.

