Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Family Reunites After 50 Years, Thanks To DNA Testing

Published December 22, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Front row: Scott Winter, left, sits next to his biological mom, Nancy Oakes Dewitt, and his older brother, Keith Murphy. In the second row, Charles Murphy, Jeannette Murphy and Lynnae DePaolo. (Paige Pfleger/WHYY)
Front row: Scott Winter, left, sits next to his biological mom, Nancy Oakes Dewitt, and his older brother, Keith Murphy. In the second row, Charles Murphy, Jeannette Murphy and Lynnae DePaolo. (Paige Pfleger/WHYY)

In 1966, a teenage mother and her boyfriend abandoned their baby in a random car. Her pregnancy, and the episode that followed, were kept hidden, and later the young couple married and had other children.

One of their kids found out he had a brother, and decided to search for him. Thanks to DNA testing, the brothers — and family — were reunited.

Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.