The Man Behind Atari's 'Secret Room'

Published December 21, 2016 at 12:52 PM EST
(Mark Ramsay/Flickr)
(Mark Ramsay/Flickr)

The Atari video game console was king in the 1980s, and one of the most popular games was called “Adventure.” The medieval quest game was designed by Warren Robinett, but after he did not receive credit, he became angry and created a “secret room” or “Easter egg,” which hid his name within the game.

Tim Skoog from Here & Now contributor WBUR profiles Robinett, who revealed details about his secret message in “Adventure.”

