Turkey, Russia Vow Cooperation After Ambassador's Killing

Russia is boosting security at its embassies around the world after its ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by an off-duty Turkish police officer at an art gallery in the capital, Ankara, on Monday.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the assassination, “benefits those who want to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey” and derail peace talks for Syria.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Afsin Yurdakul (@afsinyurdakul), a Turkish journalist and anchor at Haberturk News Network, about how the assassination is reverberating in Turkey.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.