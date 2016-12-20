Bringing The World Home To You

Turkey, Russia Vow Cooperation After Ambassador's Killing

Published December 20, 2016 at 12:06 PM EST

Russia is boosting security at its embassies around the world after its ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by an off-duty Turkish police officer at an art gallery in the capital, Ankara, on Monday.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the assassination, “benefits those who want to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey” and derail peace talks for Syria.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Afsin Yurdakul (@afsinyurdakul), a Turkish journalist and anchor at Haberturk News Network, about how the assassination is reverberating in Turkey.

