Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Gunman Who Killed Russian Ambassador To Turkey Shouted 'Don't Forget Syria'

Published December 19, 2016 at 2:06 PM EST

The gunman who killed the Russian ambassador to Turkey at a photo exhibition in Ankara shouted in Turkish “Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!”

The man then yelled: “Stand back! Stand back! Only death will take me out of here. Anyone who has a role in this oppression will die one by one.”

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with Steven Cook (@stevenacook), a Turkey expert with the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.